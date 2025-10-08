Stocks to Watch today, Oct 8: Titan, Godrej Consumer, Bajaj Finserv, Concor

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, October 8, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a muted start on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets. At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 3 points at 25,221 levels.

Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday, defying Wall Street's decline, after the World Bank upgraded its growth outlook for the region on Tuesday. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 2.7 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading almost flat, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.22 per cent.

US markets closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits and looked to Fed comments and other indicators for guidance, ending the S&P's seven-day winning streak. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.67 per cent, the S&P 500 ended 0.38 per cent lower, and the Dow Jones fell around 0.2 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, October 8, 2025: New listings: Shares of Advance Agrolife and Om Freight Forwarders will list on the bourses today, in the mainboard category, while those of Chiraharit, Sunsky Logistics, Munish Forge, Infinity Infoway, Sheel Biotech, BAG Convergence, and Valplast Technologies will list under the SME category. Titan Company: In its In its business update for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26), Titan reported domestic sales growth of 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while its domestic jewellery sales grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y during the same period. The company posted 86 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the International business.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects consolidated revenue growth in the mid-single digit for Q2FY26. Nearly one-third of the company's product portfolio is now taxed at 5 per cent, down from 18 per cent. Domestically, the standalone business is projected to see mid-single-digit value growth, with underlying volume growth (UVG) in low-single digits. Internationally, performance is mixed. Bajaj Finserv: The company has Saatvik Green Energy: The renewable energy firm has secured orders worth ₹488 crore from leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and EPC companies for the supply of solar PV modules. The order will be executed during FY26. The company has rebranded its insurance subsidiaries as Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance after acquiring the remaining 26 per cent stake held by Allianz SE. With this transaction complete, the Bajaj Group now fully owns both insurance businesses.The renewable energy firm has secured orders worth ₹488 crore from leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and EPC companies for the supply of solar PV modules. The order will be executed during FY26.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run company has signed a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to transport bulk cement using specialised tank containers. Lloyds Metals and Energy: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the company's proposal to acquire a 49.99 per cent equity stake in Thriveni Pellets. Urban Company: The newly listed home services provider has The newly listed home services provider has reported its first-ever consolidated net profit of ₹239.76 crore in FY25 , compared with a net loss of ₹92.77 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations grew 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,144.46 crore, indicating robust growth momentum. Waaree Energies: The company has acquired a 64 per cent equity stake in transformer manufacturer Kotsons Private Limited for ₹192 crore. Kotsons specialises in the design, manufacturing, and supply of advanced transformer solutions to power utilities, industrial sectors, and renewable energy projects.