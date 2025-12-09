Swiggy shares rise 3% after shareholders approve ₹10,000-crore QIP
Swiggy shares rose 3 per cent after its shareholders approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore via qualified institutional placementSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of the food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Tuesday after its shareholders approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The company's stock rose as much as 3.4 per cent during the day to ₹399.4 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 2 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹393.4 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:29 PM.
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak. The counter has fallen 27 per cent this year, compared to a 9.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Swiggy
has a total market capitalisation of ₹98,249.69 crore.
Swiggy shareholders approve QIP
The food and grocery delivery platform on Monday said its shareholders have given the go-ahead to raise up to ₹10,000 crore via QIP.
The company’s shareholders, via a special resolution, granted approval for fundraising via video conferencing during the company’s first extraordinary general meeting for the ongoing financial year (FY26).
“We would like to inform that the resolution as set out in the notice dated November 14, 2025, was passed by the shareholders with the requisite majority,” a stock exchange filing said. The voting analysis showed that 99.47 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the resolution approving raising capital via QIP, while only 0.52 per cent were against.
Last month, the company’s board had approved the plan to raise funds via the QIP route. Notably, QIP is a tool that allows listed companies to raise capital from qualified institutional buyers such as mutual funds and insurance companies. This is done by issuing fresh shares. In this case, Swiggy is raising capital to expand its quick commerce (qcom) operations while strengthening its balance sheet.
Swiggy Q2 results
Despite the loss, the company recorded strong top-line growth, with revenue from operations rising 54.42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,561 crore during the quarter under review, reflecting continued expansion in both its core food delivery and instant grocery businesses.
Advertising and sales promotion expenses surged 93.48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,039 crore, while delivery and related charges increased 30.22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,426 crore.
