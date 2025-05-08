Tata Chemicals rises 2% after Q4 net loss declined to ₹74 cr; check details

Tata Chemicals share price today: Shares of Tata Chemicals rose over 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹844.65 on Thursday after the company reported a sharp decline in consolidated net loss to ₹74 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) compared to ₹827 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the stock failed to sustain the gains and was trading flat with a negative bias at ₹825.90 compared to the previous close of ₹826.30, as of 1:00 PM on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock is trading 33.7 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹1,247.35, which it touched on October 21, 2024. The Tata Group company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹21,040.32.62 crore. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged around 21.4 per cent compared to a 3.2 per cent increase in the Nifty50 index.

Tata Chemicals Q4 FY25 results update

In Q4 FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,509 crore, up 1 per cent from ₹3,475 crore in the year-ago period. Tata Chemicals posted a consolidated net loss of ₹74 crore compared to ₹827 crore in the year-ago period. India business revenue increased 11.8 per cent to ₹1,219 crore compared to ₹1,090 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 26 per cent from ₹443 crore in Q4 FY24 to ₹327 crore in the quarter under review.

Analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) believe that Tata Chemicals faces near-term headwinds from weak demand in the US export market and Europe, and margin pressure due to falling soda ash prices. However, its strategic focus on speciality products and capacity expansions positions it well for long-term growth once global demand recovers.

"We expect Tata Chemicals to see volume and margin recovery in FY26, led by the India and Kenya markets (which are still better placed than other geographies). Further, cost optimisation measures are expected to aid in margin recovery," the brokerage said.

MOFSL has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a SOTP-based target price of ₹870.

About Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals, a part of Tata Group, is a sustainable chemical solutions company. It operates through two verticals, including basic chemical products and speciality products. The basic chemical product range supplies key ingredients to various industries across the world, including glass, detergents, pharma, biscuit manufacturing, bakeries and others. Tata Chemicals is the world's third-largest soda ash producer and sixth-largest sodium bicarbonate producer.