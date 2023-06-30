Tata Communication slips 4% on acquisition plan of US-based Kaleyra

"With this transaction, Tata Communications will gain an industry-proven platform with strong capabilities and scale. Kaleyra brings a stronghold in the business communications market in banking and financial services, retail and digital commerce industries across global markets, in addition to a strong team with expertise in technology, engineering and research & development," the company said.

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kaleyra, Inc to empower global enterprises to offer personalised experiences to their customers.The deal is subject to approval by Kaleyra’s stockholders, certain regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing of the transaction, expected in six to nine months, Kaleyra Inc. will become a subsidiary of Tata Communications, the company said.