Tata Power share price rises 2% on healthy Q4 results; profit jumps 25% YoY

At 9:27 AM, Tata Power shares were trading 0.08 per cent lower at ₹396.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 81,100.55 level.

Tata power
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Tata Power share price: Tata Power shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 15, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 1.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹404.55 per share.
 
However, at 9:27 AM, Tata Power shares were trading 0.08 per cent lower at ₹396.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 81,100.55 level.  Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 

What led to the up move in Tata Power share price?

 
Tata Power share price rose after the company posted stellar results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25). 
 
The company’s revenue, also known as topline, rose 7 per cent year-on-year to ₹17,238 crore, from ₹16,256 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
Notably, the company achieved its highest ever revenue in FY25 at ₹64,502 crore, up 5 per cent YoY).
 
Tata Power’s reported profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 25 per cent annually to ₹1,306 crore, as against ₹1,046 crore in the same quarter last year.  ALSO READ | Muthoot Finance drops 5% even as AUM hits record high; Q4 breakdown here

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,829 crore, from ₹3,358 crore a year ago.
 
"FY25 has been a remarkable year for Tata Power, with the company achieving a record-breaking PAT exceeding ₹5000 crore, driven by exceptional contributions across all our business segments. Q4FY25 marks the 22nd consecutive quarter of PAT growth, highlighted by several significant milestones,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power.
 
“For the first time, we surpassed 1 GW in renewable capacity additions within a single year and are now targeting 2 GW in FY26. Our rooftop solar business has performed impressively, reaching over 1.5 lakh installations, with a total installed capacity of 3 GW. Additionally, our 4.3 GW cell and 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu produced 3,291 MW of modules and 846 MW of cells during the year. Our Distribution segment also delivered strong results, with PAT from Odisha Discoms surging 3x in Q4FY25 and 43 per cent in FY25. Building on this strong growth trajectory, we are poised to shape the contours of a new energy era— advancing India’s energy,” Sinha added.  ALSO READ | Raymond shares hit back-to-back upper circuits for 2 days; Here's why
 

About Tata Power 

 
Tata Power Company Limited, a flagship enterprise of the Tata Group—India’s largest multinational conglomerate—is a leading integrated power company with a diverse portfolio of 15.7 GW. Spanning the entire power value chain, Tata Power is actively engaged in energy generation (both renewable and conventional), transmission, distribution, trading, energy storage, and solar cell and module manufacturing. As a trailblazer in India's clean energy transition, the company has established 6.9 GW of renewable energy capacity, representing 44 per cent of its total power portfolio.
First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

