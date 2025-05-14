Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power Q4 results: Profit up 25% to ₹1,306 cr; revenue rises 7%

Tata Power reported a 25% rise in Q4FY25 profit and record full-year revenue, with rooftop solar, Tirunelveli manufacturing, and Discom gains boosting growth

Tata power

Tata Power has business interests spanning coal-fired power plants, solar power generation, solar manufacturing, and power transmission and distribution

Shreya Jai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Riding on the growth of its solar business, Tata Power, an integrated private power company, on Wednesday reported a 25 per cent jump in net profit to ₹1,306 crore during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25).
 
The company also registered a 7 per cent spike in its revenue which came in at ₹17,328 crore during the same period.
 
“Higher power sales from all generating plants, ramp up of all module and cell lines in Tirunelveli, significant strides in solar rooftop business pan-India (achieving 1.5 lakh installation milestone) contributed significantly to the overall growth,” said a statement by Tata Power.
 
 
Tata Power has business interests across coal fired power plants, solar power generation, solar manufacturing, power transmission and distribution.
 
In its statement, the company said, it has posted its highest ever annual revenue of ₹64,502 crore for FY25. Its profit after tax for the full year rose by 26 per cent to ₹5,197 crore, crossing the milestone of ₹5,000 crore mark for the first time, it said.

“For the first time, we surpassed 1 GW in renewable capacity additions within a single year and are now targeting 2 GW in FY26. Our rooftop solar business has performed impressively, reaching over 150,000 installations, with a total installed capacity of 3 GW. Additionally, our 4.3 GW cell and 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu produced 3,291 MW of modules and 846 MW of cells during the year. Our distribution segment also delivered strong results, with PAT from Odisha Discoms surging 3 times in Q4FY25 and 43 per cent in FY25,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power.
 
Sinha said that to meet the expected peak demand of 277 GW, all their renewable and thermal generation plants would continue to operate at optimal capacity to ensure the most cost-effective and reliable power supply.
 
For its imported coal run power plant in Mundra, the Centre has again extended the Section 11 mandate which requires them to run the plant at an optimal rate.
  
During FY25, Tata Power successfully supplied over 64.7 billion units of electricity to the grid through its diverse portfolio of conventional and renewable generation assets, playing a key role in meeting the country’s rising energy demand, the company said in its statement. 
 

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

