Tata Power, Suzlon Energy shares rise on 838 MW wind energy partnership

Tata Power shares rose 3 per cent and Suzlon Energy advanced 2 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high of ₹399.9 per share and ₹59.29, respectively, on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, and Suzlon Group announced a collaboration to co-develop 838 MW capacity Wind Energy Projects.

At 11:28 AM, Tata Power’s share price was trading 2.18 per cent higher at ₹396.35, and Suzlon Energy shares were up 1.22 per cent at ₹58.78 per share on BSE . In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 82,110.96.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,26,647.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹494.85 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹326.25. Tata Power Renewable Energy and Suzlon partnership Tata Power Renewable Energy signed a contract with Suzlon Group for the supply of wind turbine generators totalling 838 MW. The turbines will be deployed across multiple states to support TPREL’s wind power projects scheduled for completion over the next few years. The deal reinforces Tata Power Renewable Energy’s position in India’s renewable transition, aligning with the country’s goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It also underlines Tata Power Renewable Energy’s focus on expanding wind-led clean energy projects that are cost-effective, reliable and dispatchable.