Tata Steel share price rises 5% on Q4 business update, pares gains later

Tata Steel shares jumped 5.1 per cent intraday, on the BSE, in today's stock market trading session, after the company shared its quarterly business update for the March 2025 quarter.

In a stock exchange filing, Tata Steel said its India production volume in Q4FY25 stood at 5.51 million tonnes, up marginally from 5.40 million tonnes at the end of Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, however, the domestic production volume fell from 5.69 million tonnes seen in Q3FY25.

Similarly, its production volume from the Netherlands plant increased to 1.63 MT year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 1.48 MT, but fell from 1.76 MT quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Production from the UK plant was nil on the back of the closure of its two blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales.

Production volume from the Thailand plant, meanwhile, was flat at 0.31 MT Y-o-Y, and up from 0.26 per cent Q-o-Q.

"For the whole financial year, Tata Steel India crude steel production increased by 5 per cent Y-o-Y to around 21.8 million tonne, upon commissioning of India's largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar and higher steel production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. In Q4FY25, crude steel production was 5.51 million tonne and lower on Q-o-Q basis due to the relining underway at 'G' blast furnace in Jamshedpur," the Tata Group company said in its stock exchange filing.

On the delivery volume front, Tata Steel India volumes were 5.6 MT in Q4FY25 as against 5.42 MT in Q4FY24. It was 5.29 MT in Q3FY25.

Delivery volumes from the Netherlands plant rose to 1.72 MT in the March quarter, from 1.43 MT Y-o-Y and 1.53 MT Q-o-Q. Tata Steel UK plant, meanwhile, saw delivery volumes of 0.64 MT in the recently concluded quarter, down from 0.69 MT Y-o-Y but up from 0.57 MT Q-o-Q.

Tata Steel India deliveries, the company said, increased inline with production and surpassed the previous best recorded in FY24.

"Domestic deliveries rose 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 19.7 million tonne in FY25, leveraging India steel demand growth. During the quarter, India deliveries rose 6 per cent Q-o-Q to 5.6 million tonne and were the 'best ever' volumes aided by higher growth in domestic deliveries of around 9 per cent Q-o-Q," it said.

Segment wise, Automotive & Special Products (A&SP) vertical deliveries were broadly similar Y-o-Y at 3.1 million tonne. The volumes increased by 10 per cent Q-o-Q and Tata Steel became the first Indian mill to localise high strength grade hot rolled CP780 for automotive applications, it said.

Branded Products & Retail (BPR) vertical deliveries, on the other hand, increased by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.0 million tonne, aided by performance of well-established brands. Tata Tiscon (Retail brand) achieved the 'best-ever' annual deliveries of 2.4 million tonne, while the hot rolled & cold rolled brands for SMEs (Tata Astrum & Tata Steelium) together registered the best-ever annual deliveries of ~3.8 MT. BPR had the best-ever quarterly sales in Q4FY25.

For the Industrial Products & Projects (IPP) vertical, Tata Steel logged deliveries at ~7.3 million tonne, broadly flat Y-o-Y, driven by value accretive segments such as Engineering and Ready-to-use solutions, which registered the best-ever annual volumes. The segment witnessed a growth of 14 per cent Q-o-Q.

Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home Builders, were up 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,550 crore. Tata Steel attributed the growth to enhanced reach as well as strategic initiatives to enhance consumer experience.

That said, Tata Steel shares pared gains by mid-session and were trading 0.15 per cent higher at ₹129.8 per share. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹136.25 per share. By comparison the BSE Sensex was up 0.94 per cent at 11:45 AM. Around 1.83 million shares have changed hands on Tata Steel counter on the BSE, thus far, in the session, higher than the two-week average volume of 1.7 million shares.