IT stocks brace for H-1B visa impact; but there's a silver lining: Analysts

IT stocks brace for H-1B visa impact; but there's a silver lining: Analysts

Another silver lining for the companies and the markets, analysts said, is the falling dependence on the H-1B visa in the last few years.

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks of information technology (IT) companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday after US President Donald Trump imposed a higher $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas as a one-time payment. 
 
“IT stocks are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday with individual stocks slipping between 3 – 5 per cent depending on the dependence on the H-1B visa. I expect IT stocks trade lower for some time. They are unlikely to make money for investors. That said, the tide can turn in case there is a rethink on the H-1B visas and the trade negotiations between India and the US reach a viable solution,” suggests G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.
 
 
Thus far in calendar year 2025 (CY25), most IT stocks have underperformed. The Nifty IT index has slipped around 16 per cent as compared to a rise of around 7.1 per cent in the Nifty 50 during this period, ACE Equity data shows.
 
Oracle Financial Services Software, HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys have been the biggest losers in CY25 at the bourses, slipping up to 29.4 per cent, data shows. Only Mphasis with a rise of 5.1 per cent in CY25 has bucked the trend. CLICK HERE FOR THE GRAPHIC
 
Silver lining

Topics : H1B Visa Donald Trump Industry Report Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Index IT stocks US visa H-1B visa restrictions US visa red tape TCS Infosys Wipro HCL tech stock Mphasis

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

