TCS share price climbs 2% in intraday on partnership with OpenAI

TCS share price today: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares surged 2 per cent today after the Tata Group announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to build AI infrastructure in the country and offer joint market solutions.

TCS shares opened on a positive note at ₹2,708 and went on to make an intraday high of ₹2,784.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter pared the gains as sessions progressed amid broad-based selling in the markets to trade flat with a positive bias at ₹2,699 around 1 PM. It was among the few gainers of the 50-share Nifty pack.

A total of 2 million equities of the Tata group company changed hands. The stock is less than 5 per cent away from its 52-week low ₹2,585, touched on February 13, 2026. READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Tata Group-OpenAI AI Partnership Today's rebound in the counter came as the Tata group announced a partnership with OpenAI amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, and a day after Infosys announced a tie-up with US-based Anthropic to deliver enterprise AI solutions. The Tata Group has said that the tie-up will also enable thousands of its employees to access OpenAI's enterprise ChatGPT offering to boost productivity and innovation, while TCS will leverage OpenAI's Codex to enhance software engineering outcomes.

TCS' HyperVault unit As part of a multi-year agreement, TCS' HyperVault unit will develop AI-ready, green-energy-powered infrastructure designed to support next-generation AI workloads. The facility will feature purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centres with high rack densities and connectivity across key cloud regions, positioning India as a global AI hub. Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran called it a deep collaboration between the entities which marks a major milestone for India's vision to become a global AI leader. ALSO READ | Elara Capital downgrades VIP Inds to 'Accumulate', cuts target on Q3 miss "This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India's youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era," he said.