Tata Group, OpenAI forge partnership, to build the first 100MW capacity DC

The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and OpenAI have announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership to drive artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer and social sectors.

As part of the collaboration, the Tata Group will establish India’s first large-scale optimised data centre purpose-built for next-generation AI training and inference. The group, along with OpenAI, will build an initial 100-megawatt capacity data centre, which will subsequently scale to one gigawatt.

The partnership spans multiple areas, including powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure.

Sam Altman, Chief Executive Officer, OpenAI, said India is well placed to help shape the future of AI. “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future. Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” he said.

Several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to Enterprise ChatGPT under the partnership, aimed at accelerating innovation and productivity. In addition, TCS will leverage OpenAI’s Codex to improve software engineering outcomes.

OpenAI and TCS will also work together to build industry-specific solutions, combining OpenAI’s agentic AI capabilities with TCS’s domain knowledge and AI expertise. The collaboration will enable Indian and global enterprises to deploy, integrate and scale OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms in line with their organisational requirements.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era.”

In 2025, TCS established HyperVault with a vision to deliver gigawatt-scale, secure and reliable AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers and AI-driven organisations. Powered by green energy, it will offer purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centres with high rack densities and network connectivity across key cloud regions.

The companies said the partnership marks a significant step in India’s ambition to build an ecosystem that accelerates AI development and adoption while strengthening its position as a global AI hub.