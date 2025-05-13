Why are Swiggy shares under pressure today? Stock hits all time low

Swiggy share price: Shares of Shares of Swiggy tumbled 7.3 per cent, hitting an all-time low of ₹297 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came a day after the mandatory six-month lock-in period for non-promoter, pre-IPO investors, expired. Pre-IPO shareholding lock-in refers to a period after a company goes public during which certain shareholders are restricted from selling their shares.

"Swiggy stock is likely to remain under pressure in the near term due to weak Q4 results as well as the expiry of pre-IPO shareholder lock-in on May 12," said JM Financial Institutional Securities in its report.

JM Financial suggested long-term investors can use these pressures to build a sizable position in Swiggy as, at the current market price, the market seems to accord value to only its food delivery business, whereas Instamart and other businesses are not getting any meaningful value.

At 9:29 AM, Swiggy shares were trading 5.4 per cent higher at ₹303.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.60 per cent at 81,937.22.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹75,619.84 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹617 per share.

Swiggy Q4 results 2025

Swiggy on Friday, May 9, 2025, reported its March quarter (Q4FY25) numbers. In Q4, albeit Swiggy reporting a jump in consolidated revenue from operations by 44.8 per cent to ₹4,410 crore from ₹3,045.5 crore in Q4FY24, the company's losses widened to ₹1,081.1 crore as compared to a loss of ₹554.7 crore a year ago.

Swiggy's food delivery business reported revenue of ₹1,629.3 crore for Q4FY25 was up 18.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, revenue was flat with a marginal growth of 0.45 per cent.

Quick commerce revenue almost doubled to ₹689 crore for Q4FY25 from ₹320.7 crore in Q4FY24.

About Swiggy

Swiggy is a convenience platform serving millions of consumers across India. Swiggy partners with over 2.5 lakh restaurants in 700 cities. Its quick commerce arm, Swiggy Instamart, operates in over 120 cities, delivering groceries and essentials from more than 20 categories in just 10 minutes. Swiggy also offers services like Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Scenes, all integrated into a single app. Powered by advanced technology and Swiggy One—the country's only membership program covering food delivery, grocery, dining, and logistics—Swiggy strives to deliver a seamless, all-in-one experience.