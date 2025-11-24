Home / Markets / News / TeamLease shares soar 11% today; Here's what could have driven the rally

TeamLease shares soar 11% today; Here's what could have driven the rally

TeamLease shares rallied over 11 per cent after the government brought all four labour codes into effect, starting Friday

TeamLease share price
TeamLease | Source: www.teamleasedigital.com
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of TeamLease Services Ltd. rallied over 11 per cent on Monday after the government announced the biggest overhaul of India's labour framework in decades by implementing the new labour codes
 
The company's stock rose as much as 11.1 per cent during the day to ₹1,842 per share, the steepest intraday gain since August 1 this year. The TeamLease Services stock pared gains to trade 10 per cent higher at ₹1,824 apiece, compared to a 0.11 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:22 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 176 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 37 per cent this year, compared to a 10.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. TeamLease has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,054.54 crore. 

India enforces four labour codes

On Friday, the government announced that all four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020), will come into force from November 21.
 
According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the move consolidates 29 central labour laws into a simplified system aimed at improving worker welfare, reducing compliance burden and aligning India’s labour ecosystem with global standards. The benefits of labour reforms go across key sectors, from gig and platform workers to beedi and cigar workers. 
 
Most of India’s labour laws were created between the 1930s and 1950s, when economic structures and work patterns were very different. Over the years, these fragmented laws led to confusion, complex compliance requirements and outdated protections, a PIB press release said.

TeamLease Q2 results

The recruitment firm reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 12 per cent from ₹25 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit increased by 11 per cent.
 
The firm's operating revenue stood at ₹3,032 crore in Q2FY26, up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and 5 per cent sequentially. It reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹38 crore for the quarter, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin improving slightly to 1.3 per cent.
 
The company added 37 new clients under its general staffing business, with about 23 per cent of the quarter’s net headcount coming from new client acquisitions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty IT index jumps 2%; what's driving IT stocks higher today? Find here

Explained: How will implementation of the CoSS impact Swiggy, Eternal?

Why did Infonative Solutions share price rally 12% today? Details inside

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Vix up 6%; IT, Pvt Bank shares gain, Realty top drag

Newly-listed firms set to dominate Amfi's upcoming market cap review

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsTeamLease ServicesMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story