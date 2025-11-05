Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TeamLease Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 12% to ₹27.5 cr, revenue up 8%

TeamLease Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 12% to ₹27.5 cr, revenue up 8%

Recruitment firm TeamLease said that it added 11,000 people during the September quarter, including 315 net additions in its specialised staffing business

TeamLease said it added 37 new clients under its general staffing business, with about 23 per cent of the quarter’s net headcount coming from new client acquisitions.Photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Recruitment firm TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 12 per cent from ₹25 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit increased by 11 per cent.
 
The firm's operating revenue stood at ₹3,032 crore in Q2FY26, up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and 5 per cent sequentially. It reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹38 crore for the quarter, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin improving slightly to 1.3 per cent.
 
The company, which hires and trains people before helping them find jobs, said that it added 11,000 people during the September quarter, including 315 net additions in its specialised staffing business, the company said in a statement. 
 
 
“We had an overall decent quarter with 11,000 net additions and 24 per cent sequential growth in Ebitda. Our Global Capability Centres (GCC)-focused approach in specialised staffing, coupled with diversified product offerings, helped drive growth momentum in both revenue and profit. While headwinds in the BFSI segment persist for general staffing, contributions from the retail, e-commerce, consumer, and telecom verticals remain promising. We are confident of expanding overall Ebitda for the year with continued focus on growth and operating leverage," said Ashok Reddy, managing director at TeamLease Services.
 
TeamLease also said it added 37 new clients under its general staffing business, with about 23 per cent of the quarter’s net headcount coming from new client acquisitions.
 

TeamLease Q2 highlights

  • Revenue: ₹3,032 crore
  • Profit: ₹28 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹16.41 (basic and diluted)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

