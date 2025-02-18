Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares lost 3.9 per cent in trade on Tuesday (February 18, 2025), and hit a 52-week low at Rs 135.7 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company expected a slowdown in freight growth in short term.

In a telephonic interview with Business Standard, Texmaco Rail Engineering's executive director and vice-chairman Indrajit Mookerjee said that moving ahead, the accelerated rate of orders that had come in the past may come down. On the railways side, the accelerated growth of orders may not be there two or three years down the road till the time infrastructure improves.

He added: The company will focus on expanding its rail infrastructure and electrification (both railway and non-railway) segments during this period of anticipated moderation.

“It is a very cautious prediction, but it’s better to be cautious than be bullish. All our efforts are based on this hypothesis. It’s the logical move for us since railways want to improve on infrastructure such as lines, signalling, safety, and electrification. So, this is the area where we are putting attention to rebuilding our rail infrastructure group. We have a strong infra and electrification segment, and we will be strengthening it even further to cope with the evolving requirements,” the vice-chairman said.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering is a prominent Indian company specialising in the manufacturing of products for the railway sector. Founded in 1958, the company is a part of the Adhunik Group and has established itself as a leader in producing railway freight cars such as wagons, containers, and other rolling stock. Apart from its core business of freight car manufacturing, Texmaco is also involved in the production of steel structures, heavy engineering, and infrastructure solutions like railway turnouts, signaling systems, and bridge components. The company plays a vital role in modernizing India’s railway infrastructure and is known for its innovation and quality in the engineering sector.

In the past one year, Texmaco shares have lost 25.3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.5 per cent.