There two NSE indices look bullish on charts amid market volatility

The Nifty Commodities Index is currently trading at a CMP of 6,066.50. The overall trend on the charts is upward, indicating a positive outlook for the index. To consider fresh buying opportunities, it is important for the index to cross above the level of 6,093. Until this level is breached, there is a possibility that the current price could be a near-term top, and the index may experience a pullback or correction. Support levels on the charts are expected around 5,825, 5,750, and 5,660. These levels may act as potential buying zones if the index retraces from higher levels. On the other hand, if the index manages to surpass the resistance at 6,093, the next resistance levels to watch for are 6,190 and 6,400. These levels may act as targets or resistance zones for the index.