This diesel engine maker's shares advanced 10% on posting Q4 results

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price jumped 10.3 per cent in trade on Thursday, recording a day's high at ₹811 per share on BSE. The upward movement in stock came a day after the company released its Q4 results

Kirloskar Engines Q4 results

After market hours on Wednesday, the diesel engine company posted its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers . The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹131 crore as compared to ₹149 crore which translated to a decline of 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

However, its revenue from operation increased 5.6 per cent to ₹1,753 crore as compared to ₹1,660 crore a year ago. Further, company's net sales for Q4 came in at ₹1,401 crore for Q4FY25 against ₹1,378 crore for Q4FY24, which was a 2 per cent increase Y-o-Y and 21 per cent rise Q-o-Q.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 stood at ₹171 crore as compared to ₹179 crore for Q4FY24. The company's Ebitda margin for Q4 stood at 12.1 per cent as against 12.8 per cent for Q4 FY 24

About Kirloskar Oil

Kirloskar Oil manufactures internal combustion engines, farm equipment, and generator sets with a sizable presence in international markets. It also manufactures engines for construction equipment. It specialises in manufacturing air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for generator sets across a wide range of power outputs (2kVA to 3000 kVA). It also has a presence in diesel and electric pump sets, power tillers, specialised fishing engine markets, among others. The company offers engines that operate on alternative fuels such as biodiesel, natural gas, and biogas. In the power generation segment, the company is one of the largest-selling genset brands in the world and has the highest

loT connected DG sets.