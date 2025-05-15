This diesel engine maker's shares advanced 10% on posting Q4 results
The company's revenue from operation increased 5.6 per cent to ₹1,753 crore as compared to ₹1,660 crore a year agoSI Reporter Mumbai
Kirloskar Oil Engines share price jumped 10.3 per cent in trade on Thursday, recording a day's high at ₹811 per share on BSE. The upward movement in stock came a day after the company released its Q4 results
.
At 11:34 AM, Kirloskar Oil shares
pared some gains and were up 9.36 per cent at ₹803.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.25 per cent at 81,126.74. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,668.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,450 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹544.15 per share.
Kirloskar Engines Q4 results
However, its revenue from operation increased 5.6 per cent to ₹1,753 crore as compared to ₹1,660 crore a year ago. Further, company's net sales for Q4 came in at ₹1,401 crore for Q4FY25 against ₹1,378 crore for Q4FY24, which was a 2 per cent increase Y-o-Y and 21 per cent rise Q-o-Q.
About Kirloskar Oil
Kirloskar Oil manufactures internal combustion engines, farm equipment, and generator sets with a sizable presence in international markets. It also manufactures engines for construction equipment. It specialises in manufacturing air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for generator sets across a wide range of power outputs (2kVA to 3000 kVA). It also has a presence in diesel and electric pump sets, power tillers, specialised fishing engine markets, among others. The company offers engines that operate on alternative fuels such as biodiesel, natural gas, and biogas. In the power generation segment, the company is one of the largest-selling genset brands in the world and has the highest
loT connected DG sets.