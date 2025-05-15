Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 11.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 1752.89 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 11.79% to Rs 131.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 1752.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1660.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.70% to Rs 489.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 441.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 6349.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5898.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1752.891660.02 6 6349.135898.32 8 OPM %17.8718.25 -18.7617.43 - PBDT197.64213.82 -8 755.28729.33 4 PBT158.40182.73 -13 615.49610.53 1 NP131.04148.55 -12 489.15441.87 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content