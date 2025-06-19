Home / Markets / News / This fertiliser stock rallies 5%, hits record high on June 19; here's why

This fertiliser stock rallies 5%, hits record high on June 19; here's why

Krishana Phoschem shares rose after its board gave in-principle nod to set up a 500 TPD DAP/NPK fertiliser plant and 300 TPD sulphuric acid unit at Meghnagar, MP.

Toyo Engineering bags Chambal Fertilisers' $ 600 mn contract for fertiliser complex project
Krishana Phoschem, a subsidiary of Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd. and part of the Ostwal Group, is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing of fertilisers and chemicals.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krishana Phoschem share price: Krishana Phoschem share was buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 4.69 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹530 per share. 
 
However, by 11:05 AM, Krishana Phoschem shares were off record highs, and were trading 21.12 per cent higher at ₹517 per share. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading flat at 24,811.30 levels.
 

What fuelled Krishana Phoschem shares to record high?

 
Krishana Phoschem shares were in demand after the company said that its board has granted in-principle approval for setting up a 500 TPD of DAP/ NPK fertiliser and 300 TPD Sulphuric acid plant /any other manufacturing activity relating to fertiliser at Meghnagar, Jhabhua district in Madhya Pradesh to be funded through debt and internal accruals. 
 
In an exchange filing, Krishana Phoschem said, “We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Thursday the June 19, 2025 has inter alia granted in-principle approval for setting up a 500 TPD of DAP/ NPK fertiliser and 300 TPD Sulphuric acid plant /any other manufacturing activity relating to fertiliser at Meghnagar, Jhabhua Madhya Pradesh to be funded through debt and internal accruals.”
 
Last week, the company rolled out new Products Annadata Urea SSP (combining the benefits of Urea and SSP), Annadata Super 6 (Fortified SSP- Zinc Boron & Magnesium). It also relaunched the product Annadata Zibo (Fortified SSP- Zinc and Boron).    Track LIVE Stock Market Updates

About Krishana Phoschem 

 
Krishana Phoschem, a subsidiary of Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd. and part of the Ostwal Group, is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing of fertilisers and chemicals. 
 
With a strong focus on sustainable agricultural practices, the company produces a range of key products including Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Granulated SSP (GSSP), and Beneficiated Rock Phosphate (BRP), which help enrich soil with essential phosphorus.
 
In addition to fertilisers, Krishana Phoschem manufactures chemical intermediates such as H-Acid and other dye components used in the textile industry. Its main manufacturing facility is located in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh, and operates across three units. Through its diversified product line and focus on sustainability, the company plays a major role in supporting both agriculture and industry in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty subdued; Siemens Energy up 5%; Nifty IT slips over 1%

Kalpataru IPO opens on June 24: Check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Data Patterns share price rises 4% in flat market; what's boosting rally?

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 31%, GMP at 11%

Small-cap lender soars 11%, posts steepest gain in 16 months; here's why

Topics :Buzzing stocksNifty50fertiliser stocksshare marketMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesFertiliser

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story