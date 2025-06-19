This fertiliser stock rallies 5%, hits record high on June 19; here's why

Krishana Phoschem share price: Krishana Phoschem share was buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 4.69 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹530 per share.

However, by 11:05 AM, Krishana Phoschem shares were off record highs, and were trading 21.12 per cent higher at ₹517 per share. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading flat at 24,811.30 levels.

What fuelled Krishana Phoschem shares to record high?

Krishana Phoschem shares were in demand after the company said that its board has granted in-principle approval for setting up a 500 TPD of DAP/ NPK fertiliser and 300 TPD Sulphuric acid plant /any other manufacturing activity relating to fertiliser at Meghnagar, Jhabhua district in Madhya Pradesh to be funded through debt and internal accruals.

In an exchange filing, Krishana Phoschem said, “We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Thursday the June 19, 2025 has inter alia granted in-principle approval for setting up a 500 TPD of DAP/ NPK fertiliser and 300 TPD Sulphuric acid plant /any other manufacturing activity relating to fertiliser at Meghnagar, Jhabhua Madhya Pradesh to be funded through debt and internal accruals.” Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Last week, the company rolled out new Products Annadata Urea SSP (combining the benefits of Urea and SSP), Annadata Super 6 (Fortified SSP- Zinc Boron & Magnesium). It also relaunched the product Annadata Zibo (Fortified SSP- Zinc and Boron).