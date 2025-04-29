Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin holds steady above $94k; will it break through $96k resistance?

Bitcoin holds steady above $94k; will it break through $96k resistance?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency, which also has the largest market capitalisation, has a 24-hour trading volume of $31.77 billion

Crypto market update

Bitcoin has traded in the range of $93,498.21 to $95,598.49 in the last 24 hours

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to remain in a consolidation phase. Though it has been holding above $94,000 levels, Bitcoin faces resistance at the $96,000 level acting as a key resistance point.
 
At 10:38 AM on Tuesday, April 29, Bitcoin was quoted trading at around $94,362.99 levels, higher by 0.19 per cent. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency, which also has the largest market capitalisation, has a 24-hour trading volume of $31.77 billion. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $1.87 trillion. Bitcoin has traded in the range of $93,498.21 to $95,598.49 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
 
 
The flagship currency has been struggling to breach $96,000 levels. This upper boundary, Piyush Walke – derivatives research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, sits near the top of its recent trading range, suggesting that a breakout could be on the horizon if upward momentum persists. Prices remain elevated, and the market appears to be positioning for another move higher.
 
"The recent close above the 200-day moving average marks a potential shift toward bullish momentum, further supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) staying above 50. These technical indicators underscore growing investor confidence in a possible upward breakout," said Walke.
 
Bitcoin, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Platform, said, has shown resilience while tracking above $94,000 even as $380 million in spot ETF outflows had a minimal impact on its price. It enjoys immediate support at $93,000 while the risk of a long squeeze towards $90,000, Subburaj believes, remains a short-term possibility.  "The Fear & Greed Index has climbed to 60 (in greed) indicating that market is beginning to become risk-on, while Bitcoin balance on exchanges has dropped to 2.2 million, indicating that a strong rally is possible early May," said Subburaj.

Also Read

cryptocurrencie

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin eyes $100,000: Is this the last chance to buy under six figures?

cryptocurrencie

Bitcoin shows resilience at higher levels, eyes $93K; support lies at $85K

Crypto market

Crypto markets gain steam: Bitcoin's rise above $87k fuels market optimism

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin holds strong near $86K amid Fed's hawkishness and inflation fears

 
Subburaj believes while the risk of a short-term dip remains, the asset is firmly placed to rally towards $100,000 soon. Walke on the other hand, said, "A decisive move above $100,000 could open the door to new all-time highs." Conversely, failure to hold key support levels could trigger a broader correction."
 

Here's how other cryptocurrencies are faring

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was quoted trading at around $1,794.87, down merely 0.06 per cent.
 
Among other popular cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin (BNB) with marginal gains of 0.49 per cent, while Solana (SOL) was trading lower by 1.83 per cent, Ripple (XRP), with a loss of 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile, the US dollar-linked stablecoin Tether traded at flat $1.
 

More From This Section

cryptocurrency, crypto,

Crypto market update: Bitcoin holds above $93,500, tests resistance at $96k

cryptocurrencie

Crypto market update: Bitcoin holds $93k level, faces resistance at $95k

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's private dinner sends $TRUMP memecoin soaring 58% in one day

Premiumcrypto

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum lead crypto holdings on CoinSwitch in Q1

Cryptocurrency

POPE memecoin soars 770% amid speculation over papal succession

Topics : Bitcoin trading Bitcoin trading volume cryptocurrencies bitcoin cryptocurrencies Ripple cryptocurrency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon