Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PNB Housing Q4 results: Profit rises 25% to Rs 5.5 bn on home loan demand

PNB Housing Q4 results: Profit rises 25% to Rs 5.5 bn on home loan demand

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 5.5 billion ($64.7 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 4.39 billion a year earlier

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

Disbursements in the affordable housing segment doubled year-on-year to Rs 12.91 billion, while that for the prime segment rose 7 per cent to Rs 41.41 billion. | File Photo

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's PNB Housing Finance reported a 25 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for home loans. 
The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 5.5 billion ($64.7 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 4.39 billion a year earlier. 
Total revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs 20.22 billion. India's housing market has seen resilient demand in recent quarters, especially for premium residences. Demand for affordable homes is also picking up, analysts said, aided by the government's push for low-cost housing. 
The non-banking financial company has expanded to affordable housing in recent quarters as the segment commands higher interest rates due to lower competition from big banks. Its total loan disbursements jumped 23 per cent. 
 
Disbursements in the affordable housing segment doubled year-on-year to Rs 12.91 billion, while that for the prime segment rose 7 per cent to Rs 41.41 billion. 
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 16.2 per cent to Rs 7.34 billion. Meanwhile, its asset quality improved, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans falling to 1.08 per cent at the end of March from 1.50 per cent last year.
 
Last week, bigger rival Bajaj Housing Finance also posted a rise in quarterly profit on strong demand. PNB Housing's shares ended 1.5 per cent higher ahead of the results.

More From This Section

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 665.7 cr, NPAs decline to 2.69%

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

IRFC Q4 results: Net profit down 3% at Rs 1,667 cr, expenses at Rs 5,042 cr

mutual fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 228 cr

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Shriram Finance

We're mulling yen-led fundraise to diversify borrowing: Shriram Finance CEO

Topics : PNB Housing Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon