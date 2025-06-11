Aditya Birla Capital shares rise to highest since 2017 after block trades

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday's intraday trade after about 46.8 million shares changed hands in pre-market block trades.

Aditya Birla Capital's stock rose as much as 2.98 per cent during the day to ₹249.89 per share, the highest level since its listing in January 2017. Once the shares were listed at ₹250 per share in 2017, the stock rose to a high of ₹255 during that session, which also remained the life high, so far.

The stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹246.8 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:30 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company extended gains to their sixth straight day with a rally of over 12 per cent. The counter has risen 40 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Aditya Birla Capital has a total market capitalisation of ₹64,965.58 crore. Aditya Birla Capital block trades The investment company had about 46.8 million shares, or a 1.8 per cent stake changed hands in three pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. However, the news agency had earlier reported that Jomei Investments Ltd. had offered as much as 46.8 million shares or a 1.8 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Capital via block trades. The company sought to raise as much as ₹1,110 crore, Bloomberg said, quoting the term sheet. The floor price for the transaction was set at ₹237.81 per share, a 2 per cent discount to the previous close price on NSE.