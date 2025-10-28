Trading resumes at MCX after more than 4-hr outage due to technical glitch

This incident is also not the first time MCX has faced such hiccups. Recurring glitches have raised concerns among market intermediaries about the robustness of its trading and settlement systems.
As trading resumes, all eyes will be on how smoothly the rest of the day’s session unfolds, and whether the exchange can reassure participants that such disruptions will be minimised in future.
On October 27, MCX announced the introduction of monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), effective October 27, 2025.
The MCX BULLDEX is a comprehensive benchmark representing India’s precious metals market, comprising the highly traded and liquid MCX Gold and Silver Futures. The launch of Options on this index provides market participants with a powerful and flexible risk management instrument that blends the stability of diversified underlying assets with the strategic advantages of Options trading.
By combining both Gold and Silver, MCX BULLDEX offers participants – ranging from investors to institutions– a balanced and efficient way to gain exposure to the bullion segment.
The new contracts are designed to support both investment and hedging needs in a cost-effective and convenient manner, further expanding the suite of products available for managing risk in the commodities market.
