Trading resumes at MCX after more than 4-hr outage due to technical glitch

India’s largest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) , resumed normal trading at 1:25 pm on Tuesday after a prolonged disruption of over four hours caused by a technical glitch.

Market participants were informed that a special session would operate from 1:20 pm to 1:24 pm, followed immediately by the regular session at 1:25 pm, according to reports.

The exchange, which normally begins its trading day at 9:00 am and runs until 11:30 pm on weekdays, was delayed from the start.

MCX attributed the halt to a ‘technical issue’ and announced that trading would begin from its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, though it did not provide full details of the fault.

Amid this, shares of MCX fell as much as 2.22 per cent to an intraday low of ₹9,101.30 per share. At 1:50 PM, MCX shares continued to trade lower, down 1.46 per cent at ₹9,172.85. In comparison,BSE Sensex was trading 0.4 per cent lower at 84,440.54 levels. This incident is also not the first time MCX has faced such hiccups. Recurring glitches have raised concerns among market intermediaries about the robustness of its trading and settlement systems. As trading resumes, all eyes will be on how smoothly the rest of the day's session unfolds, and whether the exchange can reassure participants that such disruptions will be minimised in future.

