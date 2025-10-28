Home / Markets / News / Trading resumes at MCX after more than 4-hr outage due to technical glitch

MCX attributed the halt to a 'technical issue' and announced that trading would begin from its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, though it did not provide full details of the fault.

On October 27, MCX announced the introduction of monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), effective October 27, 2025.
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
India’s largest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), resumed normal trading at 1:25 pm on Tuesday after a prolonged disruption of over four hours caused by a technical glitch.
 
Market participants were informed that a special session would operate from 1:20 pm to 1:24 pm, followed immediately by the regular session at 1:25 pm, according to reports.
 
The exchange, which normally begins its trading day at 9:00 am and runs until 11:30 pm on weekdays, was delayed from the start.
 
MCX attributed the halt to a ‘technical issue’ and announced that trading would begin from its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, though it did not provide full details of the fault. 
 
Amid this, shares of MCX fell as much as 2.22 per cent to an intraday low of ₹9,101.30 per share. At 1:50 PM, MCX shares continued to trade lower, down 1.46 per cent at ₹9,172.85. In comparison,BSE Sensex was trading 0.4 per cent lower at 84,440.54 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Gold, Silver prices fall as MCX resumes trading 
This incident is also not the first time MCX has faced such hiccups. Recurring glitches have raised concerns among market intermediaries about the robustness of its trading and settlement systems.
 
As trading resumes, all eyes will be on how smoothly the rest of the day’s session unfolds, and whether the exchange can reassure participants that such disruptions will be minimised in future.
 
On October 27, MCX announced the introduction of monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), effective October 27, 2025.
 
The MCX BULLDEX is a comprehensive benchmark representing India’s precious metals market, comprising the highly traded and liquid MCX Gold and Silver Futures. The launch of Options on this index provides market participants with a powerful and flexible risk management instrument that blends the stability of diversified underlying assets with the strategic advantages of Options trading.
 
By combining both Gold and Silver, MCX BULLDEX offers participants – ranging from investors to institutions– a balanced and efficient way to gain exposure to the bullion segment. 
 
The new contracts are designed to support both investment and hedging needs in a cost-effective and convenient manner, further expanding the suite of products available for managing risk in the commodities market.
 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

