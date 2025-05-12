Triveni Turbine shares fly 12% as Q4 profit zooms 24%; ₹2 dividend declared

Triveni Turbine share price: Turbines manufacturer Triveni Turbine shares zoomed up to 12.30 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹579.25 per share, on Monday, May 12, 2025.

What fuelled the rally in Triveni Turbine share price?

The company’s revenue soared 17.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹538 crore, from ₹458.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24).

The profit, also known as bottomline, surged 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹94.6 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹76.2 crore in Q4FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 31.2 per cent annually to ₹140.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹106.9 crore in Q4FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 26.1 per cent in Q4FY25, from 23.3 per cent in Q4FY24.

The order booking for the year reached a record ₹2,363 crore, up 26 per cent annually backed by a surge in domestic and product-led demand, Triveni Turbine said.

Triveni Turbine dividend announcement

The Board of Directors of the company recommended a final dividend at 200 per cent i.e. ₹2 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the shareholders, subject to deduction of tax at source, within thirty days from the date of declaration.

Triveni Turbine outlook

Triveni Turbines is well-positioned for continued strong performance, supported by a solid order backlog in its API and IPG segments and expansion into high-growth markets like the USA. A reliable domestic supply chain further strengthens its competitiveness, the company revealed, in a statement.

The Aftermarket business is set for growth, driven by a broader range of services and spare parts for steam, gas, utility, and geothermal turbines.

"The Company's expanding presence in global markets, along with the increasing demand for renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste-to-energy (WtE), and decentralised power solutions, continues to present substantial growth opportunities for Triveni Turbines. The Company is confident that leveraging these opportunities, both domestically and internationally, will enable it to maintain growth and profitability in the coming years," the company added.

About Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine is a leading industrial steam turbine manufacturer based in Bengaluru, India, specialising in efficient and reliable power solutions for industrial and renewable energy sectors.

With a strong focus on engineering excellence and customer-centric innovation, Triveni Turbine offers precision-engineered steam turbines up to 100 MW.

The company’s offerings cater to a wide range of industries, including Sugar, Steel, Cement, Oil & Gas, and Food Processing, among others. Its global footprint spans over 80 countries, with more than 6,000 turbine installations across more than 20 sectors.