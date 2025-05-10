Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Triveni Turbine Q4 profit surges 60% to Rs 94 cr on higher income

Triveni Turbine Q4 profit surges 60% to Rs 94 cr on higher income

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend Rs 2 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders

Q4, Q4 results

Triveni Turbine Ltd offers steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Triveni Turbine on Saturday reported a 60.44 per cent rise in standalone profit to Rs 93.7 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 58.4 crore profit after tax in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 508.1 crore from Rs 400.2 crore a year ago.

For the entire FY25, net profit rose to Rs 374.4 crore from Rs 209 crore in FY24.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend Rs 2 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on September 8, 2025.

 

Triveni Turbine Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney said, "In FY25, Triveni Turbines sustained its strong track record of outstanding financial performance and surpassed previous highs of annual revenues, profitability and order booking.

"Revenue from Operations grew 21 per cent over the previous year to reach record level of Rs 20.06 billion. EBITDA and Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew faster at 36 per cent and 37 per cent y-o-y and stood at Rs 5.18 billion and Rs 4.88 billion, respectively. "  Triveni Turbine Ltd offers steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Birla Corporation, M P Birla Group

Birla Corporation Q4 results: Profit up 33% to ₹257 cr; revenue up 7%

ABB India

ABB India Q4 results: Profit rises 3% to ₹474 crore on higher revenues

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam Financial Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹1,362 crore

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy Q4 result: Loss almost doubles to ₹1,081 cr, revenue jumps 45%

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Q4 result: Net profit rises 22% to ₹1,594 cr, dividend declared

Topics : Company Results Q4 Results Edelweiss Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon