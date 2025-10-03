TruAlt Bioenergy lists at 10% premium; should you book profit or hold?

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO listing, TruAlt Bioenergy share price: Shares of biofuels and ethanol producer TruAlt Bioenergy made a positive debut on the bourses in an otherwise weak markets on Friday, October 3.

The company’s shares listed at ₹550 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹54 per share or 10.89 per cent over the issue price of ₹496 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), TruAlt Bioenergy shares listed at a premium of ₹49.50 per share or 9.96 per cent at ₹545.50 per share.

ALSO READ | Jinkushal Industries stock lists at 3% premium on BSE, misses GMP estimates TruAlt Bioenergy IPO listing was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of TruAlt Bioenergy were exchanging hands at around ₹581 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹85 per share, or 17.14 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Should you buy, sell or hold TruAlt Bioenergy shares? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, recommended that investors who were allotted the company's shares book partial profits after listing. Nyati highlighted that the company is engaged in the production of biofuels, renewable energy solutions, and sustainable energy infrastructure—aligning with India’s growing push towards green energy and net-zero targets. It operates in a high-growth, policy-backed sector with significant government support and rising demand for clean energy alternatives. "Investors may book partial profit and hold the remaining with a stop loss of ₹520," said Nyati. TruAlt Bioenergy IPO details TruAlt Bioenergy IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15.1 million equity shares worth ₹750 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.8 million equity shares worth ₹89.268 crore. The public issue was available for subscription from September 25 to September 29. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹472–₹496 per share with a lot size of 30 shares. The public offering received a solid response from investors and was subscribed nearly 72 times.

The company set the issue price at ₹496 per share. ALSO READ | Subscribed to Fabtech Tech IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online TruAlt Bioenergy will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale, as those funds will go to the selling shareholders after deducting relevant taxes and offer-related expenses. However, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for several strategic purposes. These include funding capital expenditure to establish multi-feedstock operations at its TBL Unit 4, which has a 300 KLPD capacity and will enable the use of grains as an alternative raw material in ethanol production. Additional funds will be deployed towards working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.