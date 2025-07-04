Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares climb 5% on releasing Q1FY26 update

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares climb 5% on releasing Q1FY26 update

Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price rose 5 per cent after the company released its Q1FY26 business update

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price jumped 5.1 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹145 per share. At 10:11 AM, Suryoday Small Finance shares were trading 3.01 per cent higher at ₹142.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at
83,265.05.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,510.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹205.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹90 per share. 

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1FY26 update

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q1 business update. According to the filing, the small finance bank's total deposits for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2025, stood at ₹11,312 crore as compared to ₹8,137 crore a year ago, up 39 per cent. 
 
 
Its gross advances for the quarter under review stood at ₹10,846 crore as compared to ₹9,037 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent. On a sequential basis, the gross advances grew 6 per cent. 

Also Read

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Suryoday SFB share plummets 7% after sluggish Q3 show; net profits drop 41%

Stock market

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel: Analysts pick 8 blue-chip stocks to own this July

PremiumIndian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

This tech signal set-off rally on Nifty SmallCap in past; can it do again?

Ferrari

Ferrari joyride ends in ₹1.42 cr tax blow after Bengaluru RTO crackdown

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty listless; Paras Defence zooms 10%, Ola Electric 4%

 
The bank's disbursement year-on-year (Y-o-Y) grew 30 per cent to ₹2,261 crore as compared to ₹1,740 crore and on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the disbursement grew 8 per cent. 
 
The current account savings account (CASA) for the quarter stood at ₹2,003 crore as compared to ₹1,439 crore a year ago, up 39 per cent. In Q4FY25, the CASA stood at ₹2,212 crore. In Q1FY26, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) of the company stood at 8.5 per cent as compared to 7.1 per cent in Q4FY25 and 2.7 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 
Further, the Bank received an amount of approximately ₹56 crore in Q1 FY26, representing 100 per cent of the claim in that quarter. 
 
The bank's retail deposits registered a growth of 44 per cent Y-o-Y. Disbursements for the quarter grew by 30 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching over ₹2,200 crore.

About Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers a range of products including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, as well as loans tailored for individuals, micro-businesses, and MSMEs. Its offerings are backed by robust digital infrastructure, including mobile and internet banking, UPI, and Aadhaar-enabled services. 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Bajaj Housing Finance shares rise 2% after company releases Q1 update

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nuvama, Angle One, BSE slide up to 7% after Sebi ban on Jane Street

stock market trading

Godavari Biorefineries share price hits 5% upper circuit today; here's why

FMCG, Marico, Parachute

Marico rallies 4%, hits new high post Q1 biz. Should you buy, hold or sell?

ipo market listing share market

Cryogenic OGS IPO Day 2 update; subscription rises 28x, GMP at 47%

Topics : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon