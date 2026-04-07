Upside for MCX Gold capped at ₹165,000; Silver may consolidate: Analysts

"Formation of lower highs after the peak indicates short-term weakness. The weekly RSI is also seen cooling from overbought levels (>70) to near the 53 zone, which again indicates a loss of bullish momentum, and the MACD has given a bearish crossover confirming short-term downside pressure," explains Yadav.Based on the current chart structure, the analyst expects the short-term trend for Silver to remain sideways, with resistance likely around ₹255,000, and support at ₹214,000.