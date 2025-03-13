VA Tech share price rises 2% on bagging orders of Rs 360-cr from GAIL, IOCL

VA Tech share price: Water technology firm Water technology firm VA Tech Wabag shares rose as much as 2.41 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,355.35 per share on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

VA Tech’s share price rose after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 360 crore from GAIL and IOCL.

The order from GAIL involves the design, build, and operation (DBO) of a 450 cum/hr UF & RO-based Effluent Recycle Plant, an Evaporator-based Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Plant, a new Waste Water Treatment Plant, and the augmentation of an existing Waste Water Treatment Plant. This project is specifically for GAIL (India) Limited’s integrated petrochemical complex in Pata, Uttar Pradesh.

According to VA Tech, the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work for this project is expected to be completed within 24 months, followed by 6 months of Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL) has been appointed as the Engineer-in-Charge for the project, VA Tech revealed. The recovered water from these facilities will be used as Cooling Tower MakeUp water, according to the company's announcement, the company said.

Additionally, VA Tech has secured a repeat O&M order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) valued at approximately Rs 20 crore.

The order pertains to the O&M of the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at IOCL’s Panipat Refinery in Haryana for an additional 3-year period. This TTRO Plant has been under WABAG’s O&M since its commissioning in 2006 and is noteworthy for being the first Industrial Water Recycle Plant in the Oil & Gas sector in India.

About VA Tech

VA Tech Wabag is a global leader in water treatment solutions, specialising in the design, supply, installation, and management of a wide range of water treatment plants.

The company offers advanced solutions for drinking water, wastewater, industrial water, and desalination plants, as well as sewage and industrial waste treatment. Its services also include water recycling to promote sustainability and resource conservation.

Operating in over 25 countries across regions such as India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, the company has established a strong presence worldwide.

VA Tech Wabag has over 125 intellectual property rights and dedicated research and development (R&D) centres in both Europe and India.

Since its founding in 1924, the company has executed more than 6,500 municipal and industrial projects, solidifying its role in addressing global water challenges.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of VA Tech Wabag stood at Rs 8,347.82 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.