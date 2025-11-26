Home / Markets / News / Vikram Solar shares rise 3% on commissioning new plant in TN; details here

Vikram Solar shares rise 3% on commissioning new plant in TN; details here

Vikram Solar shares rose 3 per cent after it announced the commissioning of the Vallam manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

Vikram Solar share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Shares of Vikram Solar Ltd. rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday after it announced the commissioning of the Vallam manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, helping add to the production capacity. 
 
The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 2.9 per cent during the day to ₹279.4 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹273 apiece, compared to a 0.89 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:08 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 19 per cent since its listing earlier this year on August 26, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vikram Solar has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,873.5 crore.

Vikram Solar commissions new facility in Tamil Nadu

Vikram Solar has commissioned a new 5-gigawatt solar module manufacturing facility at Vallam in Tamil Nadu, taking its total installed capacity to 9.5 Gigawatt (Gw). The company said the plant represents one of India’s most advanced automated manufacturing setups and marks a significant boost to the state’s clean-energy ecosystem.
 
Spanning 27,000 sq. m, the new facility is built on advanced TOPCon technology and is engineered for seamless upgrades to HJT, the company said. It also supports M10, G12 and G12R formats, reflecting the company’s push toward future-ready manufacturing.
 
Vikram Solar said the elevated automation architecture improves precision, accelerates throughput and enhances process reliability, setting a new benchmark for large-scale operational excellence. The commissioning of the Vallam plant reinforces the company’s position as a scale-driven solar technology player and underscores its commitment to deepening Tamil Nadu’s renewable-energy manufacturing base, it said. 

Vikram Solar Q2 results 

The company said its consolidated net profit increased manifold to ₹128.48 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025. The company's total income rose to ₹1,125.80 crore from ₹583.46 crore in Q2FY25. Vikram Solar's expenses also increased to ₹941.35 crore from ₹572 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Vikram Solar is an Indian solar module manufacturer, specialising in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW. 
 
Vikram Solar is a ‘Top Performer’ in PVEL’s PV Module Reliability scorecard 2025 and has been included in the Tier 1 solar PV modules manufacturer list of Bloomberg NEF. Vikram Solar has established a pan-India presence through an extensive distributor network of over 100 authorised distributors, more than 375 dealers, and 75 system integrators.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

