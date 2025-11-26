Vikram Solar shares rise 3% on commissioning new plant in TN; details here

Shares of Vikram Solar Ltd. rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday after it announced the commissioning of the Vallam manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, helping add to the production capacity.

The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 2.9 per cent during the day to ₹279.4 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹273 apiece, compared to a 0.89 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:08 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 19 per cent since its listing earlier this year on August 26, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vikram Solar has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,873.5 crore.

Vikram Solar commissions new facility in Tamil Nadu Vikram Solar has commissioned a new 5-gigawatt solar module manufacturing facility at Vallam in Tamil Nadu, taking its total installed capacity to 9.5 Gigawatt (Gw). The company said the plant represents one of India’s most advanced automated manufacturing setups and marks a significant boost to the state’s clean-energy ecosystem. Spanning 27,000 sq. m, the new facility is built on advanced TOPCon technology and is engineered for seamless upgrades to HJT, the company said. It also supports M10, G12 and G12R formats, reflecting the company’s push toward future-ready manufacturing. Vikram Solar said the elevated automation architecture improves precision, accelerates throughput and enhances process reliability, setting a new benchmark for large-scale operational excellence. The commissioning of the Vallam plant reinforces the company’s position as a scale-driven solar technology player and underscores its commitment to deepening Tamil Nadu’s renewable-energy manufacturing base, it said.