Vikram Solar Q2 net profit soars to ₹128 cr; order book hits 11.15 GW

Vikram Solar Q2 net profit soars to ₹128 cr; order book hits 11.15 GW

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹7.35 crore in the same period of preceding 2024-25 financial year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vikram Solar on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased manifold to Rs 128.48 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.35 crore in the same period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,125.80 crore from Rs 583.46 crore in Q2FY25.

Vikram Solar's expenses also increased to Rs 941.35 crore from Rs 572 crore in the year-ago period.

Kolkata-headquartered Vikram Solar is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India.

On August 26, shares of Vikram Solar made a tepid market debut on the exchanges listing with a premium of over 2 per cent against the issue price of Rs 332.

 

In a separate statement, the company's CMD Gyanesh Chaudhary said: "Despite the temporary slowdown caused by monsoon-related logistical challenges, we delivered a strong revenue growth of 93.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. This remarkable growth demonstrates strength and resilience of our operations."  Module sales during the quarter stood at 784 MW, compared to 271 MW in the same period last year, reflecting a healthy year-on-year growth of 189 per cent, he said.

As of September 30, the company's order book stood at 11.15 GW.

"we are expanding our capacities and are on track to scale up our module manufacturing capacity from 4.5GW to 17.5GW. Additionally, we plan to backward integrate by entering cell manufacturing, targeting a capacity of 12 GW by FY27," Chaudhary said.

Capacity utilisation stands at 84 per cent in Q2FY26.

Oct 16 2025

