Voda Idea, DLF, RBL Bank among 18 F&O stocks to attract 15% higher margin

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a circular dated February 18 has announced a revision in select futures & options (F&O) stocks from the March series onwards.The NSE circular states that it shall levy an additional exposure margin of 15 per cent in equity derivatives segment, in which the top 10 clients account for more than 20 per cent of the Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL)."Additional exposure margin @15% in equity derivatives segment shall be levied on securitiesin which top 10 clients account for more than 20% of MWPL," said NSE in the circular.The exchange stated in case of securities wherein additional surveillance margin is applicable, the higher of either the additional exposure margin (15 per cent) or additional surveillance margin shall be levied.The F&O stocks to be placed under the additional margin will be identified based on the 3 months rolling data and shall be reviewed on a monthly basis, the release said.Accordingly, the NSE has released a list of 18 F&O stocks that shall attract an additional 15 per cent margin with effect from the March series onwards.Vodafone Idea, Aurobindo Pharma, Bandhan Bank, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, NMDC, RBL Bank, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), DLF and Manappuram Finance are few of the prominent F&O stocks to face additional margin levy for the March series, as per the stock exchange.Others include - Aditya Birla Capital, Container Corporation of India (Concor), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, JSW Energy, LIC Housing Finance, NBCC (India), Patanjali Foods, Sammaan Capital and Indus Towers.Meanwhile, in a separate release, the NSE has announced the removal of additional margin levy of 3 per cent on Gold futures contracts, and 7 per cent levy on Silver futures contracts with effect from February 19, 2026.