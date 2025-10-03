Home / Markets / News / Waaree Energies share price rises 4% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd will expand its Electrolyser manufacturing capacity from 300 MW to 1,000 MW annually with an additional Capex of ~₹125 crore.

Waaree Energies shares rose after the company’s Board of Directors, in its meeting held on October 1, approved major capacity expansions across its subsidiaries. | Image: Bloomberg
Waaree Energies share price: Renewable energy company Waaree Energies share price was in demand on Friday, October 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.14 per cent to an intraday high of ₹3,469 per share.
 
Around 11:00 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 2.92 per cent higher at ₹3,428 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading marginally lower at 80,935.95 levels.
 

Why did Waaree Energies share price rise today?

 
Waaree Energies shares rose after the company’s Board of Directors, in its meeting held on October 1, approved major capacity expansions across its subsidiaries. 
 
The Lithium-Ion Advanced Chemistry Storage Cell and BESS manufacturing plant at Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd will be scaled up from 3.5 GWh to 20 GWh with an additional Capex of ~₹8,000 crore. 
 
Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd will expand its Electrolyser manufacturing capacity from 300 MW to 1,000 MW annually with an additional Capex of ~₹125 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, Waaree Power Pvt Ltd will increase its Inverter manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 4 GW, involving an additional Capex of ~₹50 crore.
 

Waaree Energies share price: Buy, sell or hold?

 
In a note dated September 16, 2025, YES Securities analysts said Waaree Energies is on track to achieve an impressive 25.7 GW module capacity and 15.4 GW cell capacity by FY28, supported by 14 GW of ingot-wafer facilities, 3.2 GW of U.S. modules, and strategic adjacencies in inverters, BESS, and green hydrogen. 
 
The company’s strong retail network (~388 franchise partners), robust order book, and leading DCR market share provide clear volume visibility, while its US expansion is expected to deliver premium IRA-linked margins. Backward integration is set to reduce import dependence and enhance profitability.  
 
The company is also actively pursuing technology collaborations for Perovskite tandem cells, reflecting sustained R&D investment in next-generation technologies. Despite rising competition and oversupply risks, the analysts expect healthy growth in both volumes and value, initiating coverage with a ‘Buy.’ The brokerage has set a target price of ₹4,610 per share.
 

