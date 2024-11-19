Waaree Energies share price: Shares of renewable energy company, Waaree Energies, dropped up to 6.44 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,914.60 per share on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

“Waaree Energies has made phenomenal progress over the years in renewable energy. However, its performance in this quarter is subdued. Stock has fallen today. It traded around a trailing PE of over 50 while Y-oY net profit growth is only around 17 per cent. Even at current price, it has rewarded phenomenal profit to its IPO subscribers. These reasons could be possibly behind today’s correction,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research The fall in the recently listed counter came on the back of profit booking, coupled with muted show in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), analysts said.

At the operating level, Waaree Energies’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 524.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 517 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24). Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded merely 10 basis points (bps) to 14.7 per cent in Q2FY25, from 14.6 per cent in Q2FY24.

Overall, the company’s topline, or revenue from operations, surged just 1 per cent annually to Rs 3,574.3 crore in Q2FY25, Rs 3,537.2 crore in Q2FY24.

Its profit, however, climbed in double digits (14.8 per cent) Y-o-Y to Rs 361.6 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 315 crore in Q2FY24.

The company also revealed that the production stood at 3.3GW in H1FY25, as against 4.8GW for FY24 as a result of strong operational focus. The order book as on September 30, 2024, stood at about 20GW, Waaree Energies said.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors have approved an investment up to Rs 600 crore for setting up and development of infrastructure (including land and connectivity) for the purpose of developing Renewable Power projects and bidding pipeline

Waaree Energies IPO Listing

Shares of Waaree Energies had a spectacular debut on the stock exchanges on October 28, 2024, outperforming its IPO allotment price. The shares were listed at Rs 2,550 on BSE, a premium of 69.66 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 1,503. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange, the stock opened at Rs 2,500, reflecting a premium of 66.33 per cent against the IPO price.

About Waaree Energies

Set up in 1990, Waaree Energies Limited (WAAREE) is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~13.3GW for solar PV modules (including 1.3GW of Indosolar).

With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, it offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

At 9:42 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 5.72 per cent lower at Rs 2937.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.77 per cent higher at 77,932.97 levels.