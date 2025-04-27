Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India lacks water management, not water resources: Jal Shakti minister

India lacks water management, not water resources: Jal Shakti minister

He highlighted that Amrit Sarovar, which aims to build water bodies in every district, has contributed to rainwater harvesting and water conservation across the country

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil has stated that India does not face a water scarcity issue but a water management problem, noting that the country receives around 4000 billion cubic metres (BCM) of rainfall annually, which is more than sufficient to meet the nation's needs.

However, he stated that due to poor management of water resources, the country struggles with water scarcity, especially after December. 

Addressing a gathering during the 'Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi' programme in Mumbai on Saturday,Patil pointed out that India's requirement for water is approximately 1120 BCM, and it will need only around 1180 BCM by 2050, noting that the current water storage capacity stands at only 750 BCM, which is insufficient to address the demand during dry periods.

 

"We do not have a water problem, but there is no water management. No one paid attention to this. Our country receives about 4000 BCM (billion cubic metres) of rainfall. Our requirement is only 1120 BCM, and we will need only 1180 BCM by 2050. But we were never able to manage it properly. The water storage system we have is only 750 BCM... Because of this, after December, we get to know that there is a scarcity of water," Patil stated.

The Minister also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Prime Minister has done significant work in water conservation and management through the Amrit Sarovar initiative.

He highlighted that Amrit Sarovar, which aims to build water bodies in every district, has contributed to rainwater harvesting and water conservation across the country.

"If anyone has done the most work on water (management) in this country, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He built an Amrit Sarovar in every district. Through it, efforts were made for water conservation and rainwater harvesting," the Union Minister of Jal Shakti added.

Patil, however, noted that there is a "war-like" situation brewing after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

"Today, the situation is war-like after we have stopped water to Pakistan," Patil noted.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Patil, on the Indus Water Treaty at his residence in the national capital.

Besides the Home Minister and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, other senior government officials attended the meeting.

Sources told ANI, "India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty."

Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, has informed the Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about this decision of the Indian government through a letter.

India has issued a notice for changes in the treaty. The letter states that the Indian government has given notice to the Pakistani government for amendments to the treaty.

The notice mentioned that several fundamental aspects of the treaty have changed and require reconsideration. Changes in population, the development of clean energy, and various factors related to water distribution according to the treaty have occurred. Any treaty should be implemented in good faith, but Pakistan is promoting cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

