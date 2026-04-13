Watch out for 24,000 level on the Nifty; market structure weak: Analysts

Markets lost ground on Monday amid renewed tensions in West Asia as the talks between the US and Iran failed over the weekend. Oil prices hit an intraday high of $107 a barrel, denting sentiment back home.

Here's how leading market analysts see the road ahead for Indian markets amid the recent developments.

Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 1300 pts, Nifty below 23700; Brent tops $100 on war jitters Nifty. Despite Friday’s strong recovery, sentiment has turned cautious again, and the market may witness profit booking and volatility, especially if the Nifty sustains below the 24,000 mark. Immediate support is seen near 23,650–23,600, while resistance is placed around 23,950–24,000.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments With the failure of US-Iran peace talks and Trump’s declaration of US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, uncertainty and along with it crude price have spiked. Brent at $103 is emerging as yet another threat to the economy and markets. How this naval blockade, which in effect will be a US blockade of Iran’s blockade, will play out remains to be seen. There can be dramatic developments on the geopolitical front and consequently on markets also. The ideal strategy in this ultra-uncertain situation is to wait and watch.

Rupee might come under renewed pressure in the new unfavourable scenario. The mild FPI buying witnessed last Friday is again likely to reverse further impacting sentiments. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money Nifty remains in a consolidation phase following the recent recovery, but momentum appears to be weakening. The 24,000 mark now serves as a critical pivot; only sustained trading above this level can keep the structure mildly positive. A failure to hold key support levels is likely to result in further downside pressure in the near term. ALSO READ: West Asia war: US blockade of Iran ports begins today as tensions rise For Nifty Bank, the Immediate support is seen in the 55,500–55,300 zone, while a stronger base lies at 54,800–54,600, which remains critical for maintaining the broader structure. The index continues to consolidate near the 56,000 mark, a key psychological resistance level. While the broader trend remains supportive, the current geopolitical backdrop is limiting aggressive upside. A decisive breakout above 56,000 is required to signal further strength; however, the near-term bias remains cautious, with downside risks in focus.