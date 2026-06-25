Waterways Leisure IPO fully booked on Day 3; Sebi resolves 5,500 complaints

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism sailed through on the last day of bidding on Thursday, driven by retail investors. The IPO was overall booked 1.46 times. The company's ₹585-crore IPO received bids for 60,93,900 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, as per the NSE data. The retail portion was subscribed 4.19 times and the quota for non-institutional investors received 1.17 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers category, however, was booked only 69 per cent.

On Day 3, Advit Jewels IPO booked 212.6 times

The initial public offering of Advit Jewels Ltd witnessed a strong investor participation across categories, with the issue getting subscribed a massive 212.63 times, on the third and last day of bidding on Thursday. The ₹165.16-crore IPO received bids for 1,78,16,51,400 shares against 83,79,300 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors received a whopping 536.38 times subscription, while the quota for qualified institutional buyers was booked 174.98 times.