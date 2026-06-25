Lower crude prices, strong demand to support IndiGo earnings upgrades

The stock of the country's largest listed airline, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), was the biggest gainer on the Sensex, rising 4.7 per cent on Thursday. It has gained 11.6 per cent over the past week on expectations that easing crude oil prices, steady demand and a robust outlook will rub off on its financials. SpiceJet, too, was up 2.7 per cent in trade as the sector is highly sensitive to fuel costs. As those come down, financials are expected to look less stressed. Given the multiple long-term structural growth drivers of the country's aviation market, IndiGo, as the market leader, is expected to benefit the most.