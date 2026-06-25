Lower crude prices, strong demand to support IndiGo earnings upgrades

Air traffic has expanded from 37 million passengers in FY05 to 246 million in FY26, and industry projections indicate the market could more than double by FY35. Improving connectivity, with 90 per cent of Indians living within 100 kilometres of IndiGo-served airports, and increasing affordability should drive growth.
Government policy is an enabler, with a rapid rollout of the airport network and initiatives such as GIFT City aircraft leasing, which has already facilitated $5 billion worth of aircraft leases. Domestic aviation operations received relief through a recently announced 20 per cent cap on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price hikes, though international operations are market-linked. Airlines have access to a ₹5,000-crore credit facility, although this is interest-bearing. The domestic maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry is expected to register 11 per cent annual growth through 2035, with facilities such as Safran's India MRO centre capable of servicing 300 LEAP engines, reducing dependence on overseas maintenance.