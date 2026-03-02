West Asia war: How Strait of Hormuz closure hurts Adani Ports, JSW Infra

Iran-Israel-US war: Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandab disruption impact explained

Following the US and Israel’s joint military actions, Iran has indefinitely blocked the Strait of Hormuz route – a narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Further, reports suggest operations at the Bab el-Mandab strait at the southern end of the Red Sea has also been disrupted due to the war.

“Indian exporters and importers may face longer transit times as vessels reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing fuel consumption and insurance premiums. The uncertainty could also lead to ‘blank sailings’ and skipped port calls, hurting throughput at domestic ports,” it said in its latest report. As per the brokerage’s estimates, nearly a third (31 per cent) of India’s EXIM (export-import) cargo had exposure to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as of FY25. “If trade flows slow or energy shipments are disrupted, port volumes in India could come under pressure. Higher freight costs may also dent trade competitiveness, particularly for bulk commodities and low-margin goods,” it said.

In this backdrop, the brokerage has highlighted stocks in the ports and logistic sector that face operational risk due to their exposure in the conflicted regions: JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Group company has direct overseas exposure through its liquid storage terminal in Fujairah, located in the UAE. This asset, JM Financial said, earned Ebitda worth $36 million in FY25, translating to nearly 13 per cent of the company’s total FY25 Ebitda. Though much of the company’s cargo portfolio is domestically linked, any operational disruption or lower throughput at the Fujairah facility could weigh on profitability, it said. Separately, JSW Infra’s planned expansion in Oman also faces execution risks if regional instability persists.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): India’s largest private port operator, JM Financial said, could feel the impact through lower cargo volumes transiting from the Persian Gulf. Oil tankers, LNG carriers and container traffic linked to Gulf trade form a notable component of India’s EXIM mix, and Adani Ports accounted for 27 per cent of India’s cargo volumes last year. While its Israeli port (Haifa) exposure is relatively modest (1.5 per cent Ebitda contribution) in earnings terms, broader regional trade disruption could affect marine services operations and transshipment volumes. Its geographically diversified international assets, in places such as Tanzania and Australia, are less directly exposed to the conflict zone.

GMR Airports: The brokerage thinks GMR Airports may see softer international passenger traffic if flights to and from the Gulf region are curtailed. The Middle East accounts for a sizeable share of India’s overseas travel flows. A decline in transit passengers, particularly at Delhi airport, could weigh on high-margin non-aeronautical revenues. Aegis Logistics: The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other bulk liquids handler may be impacted if LPG imports slow due to higher prices or shipping bottlenecks. In FY25, the Middle East accounted for over 90 per cent of LPG imports with India importing close to 65 per cent of its LPG consumption.