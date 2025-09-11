Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Amazon expands 10-minute delivery service in quick-commerce push

Amazon expands 10-minute delivery service in quick-commerce push

E-commerce giant opens over 100 micro-fulfillment centers across three Indian cities to compete with local rivals Blinkit and Zepto in fast-growing instant delivery market

Amazon

The expansion puts Amazon in direct competition with well-funded start-ups like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has expanded its ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now, promising 10-minute deliveries of everyday essentials to customers in select parts of Bengaluru, Delhi, and now Mumbai, as the e-commerce giant deepens its push into India’s competitive quick-commerce market dominated by Blinkit and Zepto.
 
The company said it has opened more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to support Amazon Now, which offers groceries, personal care items, and electronics accessories. Amazon plans to add hundreds more facilities by year-end as it races to capture market share in India’s rapidly growing instant-delivery sector.
 
“We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25 per cent month on month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now,” said Samir Kumar, Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India. “Driven by this success, we’ve expanded to over 100 micro-fulfilment centres and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. With our robust operations infrastructure, we’re enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection as we head into the festive season – delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours, and millions more the same or next day.”
 
 
Amazon Now is powered by strategically located micro-fulfilment centres—compact, technology-enabled facilities designed exclusively for ultra-fast deliveries. These centres position essential products close to customer neighbourhoods, using advanced inventory systems that optimise placement based on hyperlocal demand to maximise efficiency and speed with safety.
 
Amazon’s service combines a wide selection of daily essentials from sellers with the company’s standards of safety and reliability. Amazon Now will continue expanding to more neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with plans to launch in other cities in the coming months.

Also Read

Amazon Music

Amazon Music's AI playlist 'Weekly Vibe' can help discover new tracks

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India

Amazon cuts seller fees, boosts AI tools ahead of festive shopping seasonpremium

Amazon

Amazon completes acquisition of Indian lender Axio after RBI approval

Amazon

Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

Amazon fresh grocery

Amazon Fresh bets on regional foods, pilots faster delivery for festivals

 
The expansion puts Amazon in direct competition with well-funded start-ups like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart that have attracted millions of customers with near-instant gratification, forcing online retail giants such as Amazon and Flipkart to adapt their traditionally logistics-heavy models to local market demands.
 
Experts said quick commerce is no longer a niche experiment but a mainstream consumer behaviour shift in Indian metros, where expectations around speed and convenience are reshaping digital retail.
 
Amazon’s entry into India’s fast-growing quick commerce market is still in its early stages and will require significant effort and investment to reach competitive scale, according to a recent analysis by US-based brokerage Jefferies.
 
The e-commerce giant currently operates its quick commerce service within the main Amazon app, a strategy that contrasts with vertical models adopted by Blinkit and Swiggy, which have launched dedicated platforms. Analysts said this approach may be limiting Amazon’s ability to gain traction in a market that increasingly favours standalone quick commerce experiences.
 

More From This Section

Credit Card

ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay renew partnership for co-branded credit cards

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani bid to end bribery case stalls amid volatile US-India relations

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's signs pact with J&J to acquire vertigo treatment brand

Zupee

Online gaming platform Zupee to let go 170 employees after RMG ban

Shoppers, Shopping mall

Forum Malls to expand in India with 14 new centres, eyes festive rush

Topics : Amazon e-commerce industry Indian e-commerce industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon