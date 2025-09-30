Home / Markets / News / Why did DCX Systems share price rally 7% in trade today? Find out here

Why did DCX Systems share price rally 7% in trade today? Find out here

Around 11:00 AM, DCX Systems shares were off day's high, but continued to trade 1.2 per cent higher at ₹240.05 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,417.21 levels.

Earlier this month, DCX Systems signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its upcoming joint venture with Israel's ELTA Systems Ltd.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
DCX Systems share price: DCX Systems share price was in demand on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 6.78 per cent to an intraday high of ₹253.35 per share.
 
Around 11:00 AM, DCX Systems shares were off day’s high, but continued to trade 1.2 per cent higher at ₹240.05 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,417.21 levels.
 

What lifted the DCX Systems shares today?

 
DCX Systems share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹49.89 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, DCX Systems said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has received purchase order(s) from its customer(s) amounting to about INR. 49.89 Crores in the normal course of business.” 
 
The company has received an order worth ₹30.32 crore from ELTA Systems Ltd, Israel, to manufacture and supply electronic module assemblies. 
 
Additionally, it secured orders worth ₹19.57 crore to manufacture and supply cable and wire harness assemblies from both domestic and international customers.
 
Earlier this month, DCX Systems signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its upcoming joint venture with Israel’s ELTA Systems Ltd.
 
The MoU, inked at the ‘Tamil Nadu Rising Investment Conclave’ in Hosur in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, will see the plant set up in one of India’s Defence Industrial Corridors. The facility will focus on the production of airborne maritime radar systems, fire control radars, and other radar systems for airborne and land applications under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.  Track Stock Market Live Updates 

DCX Systems Q1 performance 

 
In Q1FY26, DCX Systems reported an operational revenue of ₹222.16 crore, up 60.89 per cent from ₹138.08 crore in Q1FY25. Ebit rose to ₹11.54 crore from ₹10.70 crore, a 7.85 per cent increase, while the Ebit margin squeezed 197 basis points (bps) to 4.87 per cent from 6.84 per cent.
 
PAT stood at ₹4.06 crore, up 38.10 per cent from ₹2.94 crore in the year-ago quarter, with the PAT margin at 1.71 per cent, as against 1.88 per cent in Q1FY25.
 

About DCX Systems 

 
Set up in 2011, DCX Systems is a Bengaluru-based defence and aerospace manufacturer specialising in electronic systems, sub-systems, and advanced cable and wire harness assemblies. 
 
Operating from the Aerospace SEZ, the company serves global OEMs as an Indian Offset Partner (IOP) and holds a Defence Industrial Licence. Its offerings span system integration, harnessing, and kitting services, with applications in radar, electronic warfare, and avionics.
 
The market capitalisation of DCX Systems is ₹2,673.27 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index category.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

