Home / Markets / News / Foreign investors exit Indian stocks at record pace amid tariff woes

Foreign investors exit Indian stocks at record pace amid tariff woes

Overseas investors have pulled a net $16.8 billion from local shares this year through Sept. 26, nearing the record set in 2022

Stock market, Indian market
The selloff has intensified this quarter after US President Donald Trump sharply raised H-1B visa fees | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ashutosh Joshi and Alex Gabriel Simon
 
Indian equities are on track for record foreign outflows this year as concerns over US tariffs and weak earnings weigh on sentiment.
 
Overseas investors have pulled a net $16.8 billion from local shares this year through Sept. 26, nearing the record set in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. On Monday, the outflow stood at $319 million, provisional exchange data show.  
 
The selloff has intensified this quarter after US President Donald Trump sharply raised H-1B visa fees, a move that hit technology firms reliant on the program. Analysts see little prospect of foreign inflows returning soon amid doubts over an early trade deal with the US and muted earnings growth. 
 
“I doubt foreign flows would snap back in the near term,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. A durable reversal requires three things: clarity on US trade and immigration policy, a stable rupee, and evidence that earnings can justify valuations this fiscal year, she said.  
 
The selloff contributed to the NSE Nifty 50 Index’s rare stretch of underperformance versus regional peers. The benchmark has trailed the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index for five straight months through September, the longest such run since 2013.
 
Even so, the Nifty is up 4.4% for the year and on track for its 10th straight annual gain thanks to relentless buying by domestic institutions. Local mutual funds and insurance firms have poured a record $66 billion this year, exceeding inflows of $63 billion in 2024, the data show.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thomas Cook share price increases 3% on inking deal with Tourism Ministry

Blue Dart Express sees steepest rally in 6 months; up 10% on price hike

Latent View Analytics shares advance 4%; PL Capital sees 42% upside

Anand Rathi Share lists at 4% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

Seshasaai Technologies makes positive debut, list at 3% premium on BSE

Topics :stock market tradingIndian stock marketsTradingTrump tariffs

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story