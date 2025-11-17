Home / Markets / News / World Bank clearance boosts Transformers & Rectifiers shares by 8%; details

World Bank clearance boosts Transformers & Rectifiers shares by 8%; details

The upward movement in the Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price came after the company announced that the World Bank has removed its name from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price: Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker Transformers and Rectifiers (India) were ruling high on the bourses on Monday, November 17. The small-cap stock rose 7.73 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹342.80 per share on the NSE on Monday. The stock has rebounded 21 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹282.20 per share touched last week on November 11.
 
The counter continues to see strong demand among investors. At 10:23 AM, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shares were quoted exchanging hands at ₹337.65 per share, up 6.11 per cent over the previous close of ₹318.20 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was seen trading at 25,966 levels, up 56.65 points or 0.22 per cent.
 
So far during today’s trading, a combined total of 6.87 million equity shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India), worth ₹232.57 crore, have exchanged hands on NSE and BSE. The total market capitalisation of the small-cap company stood at ₹10,070.56 crore on the NSE as of November 17.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Here’s why Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shares were in high demand today:

 
The upward movement in the Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price came after the company announced that the World Bank has removed its name from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website. Furthermore, the World Bank has granted an extension for submitting the company’s explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for submission is January 12, 2026.
 
"We wish to update the stock exchange regarding the ongoing matter with the World Bank as follows: Removal from Debarred List: The World Bank has removed the name of the company from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website. Extension for Submission of Response: The World Bank has granted an extension for submitting the company’s explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for submission is January 12, 2026," the company said in a release.  ALSO READ | TMPV share price tumbles on JLR hit in Q2; analysts cut outlook, flag structural risks 
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) further stated that it will continue to adhere to all disclosure requirements and keep the exchange informed of any further material developments. "We request you to take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of this intimation," said the company in the exchange filing.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 140 pts; Nifty near 25,950; SMIDs in green; banking stocks lead rally

Ashoka Buildcon slips 6% on posting 80% decline in PAT YoY; rev down 26%

TMPV tumbles on JLR hit in Q2; analysts cut outlook, flag structural risks

Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps 9% on posting strong Q2 results; PAT up 30% YoY

Siemens shares rise 3% despite Q2 profit fall; what's driving the gains?

Topics :Transformers and Rectifiers (India)Buzzing stocksshare marketStock movemnetMarkets Sensex NiftyShare price

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story