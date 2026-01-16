Zen Technologies jumps over 9% on ₹404-cr order win from Defence Ministry

Zen Technologies share price today: Zen Technologies share price rose over 9 per cent on Friday as the company won an order worth ₹404 crore from the Ministry of Defence. The share price rose 9.67 per cent to ₹1,346.90, the highest level since January 7 this year, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Zen Technologies share price was trading 7.65 per cent higher at ₹1,322 as of 11:27 AM, as against 0.57 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Zen Technologies share price jumped in Friday's session after it won a major order worth ₹404 crore from the Ministry of Defence. The order includes ₹332 crore for the supply of anti-drone systems, and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), and ₹ 72 crore for training simulators and equipment (TSE), the company said in the exchange filing. Zen Technologies will conclude the order within a year, according to the company's exchange filing. This positive development comes after Indian Patent Office granted an Indian patent for its '60 mm Mortar Simulator' to Zen Technologies. Post this patent win, the defence company, now, has a portfolio of 57 Indian patents, 85 patents worldwide, and the 8th patent granted in calendar year 2025.

The 60-mm Mortar Simulator enables accurate replication of operational conditions while allowing safe, indoor, and all-weather training without dependence on live ammunition or field firing ranges, according to Zen Technologies. The invention of 60-mm Mortar Simulator delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for training on a high-angled firing weapons, including mortar systems. The invention integrates a realistic weapon architecture with advanced sensor assemblies, azimuth and elevation control mechanisms, recoil simulation, and computer-generated imagery-based battlefield scenarios, the company explained in an exchange filing. Zen Technologies' financials Zen Technologies reported a total revenue of ₹198.88 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), compared to ₹250.31 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was at ₹90.05 crore compared to ₹88.48 crore Y-o-Y.