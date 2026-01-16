Friday, January 16, 2026 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Univastu India zooms 19% on bagging ₹392-crore order from L&T

Univastu India zooms 19% on bagging ₹392-crore order from L&T

The stock was in demand after Univastu India received a work order from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Line 4A project (MMRDA).

Univastu India share

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Univastu India shares zoomed 18.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intra-day high at ₹74 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received a work order from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Line 4A project (MMRDA). 
 
At 11:45 AM, Univastu India’s share price was trading 13.39 per cent higher at ₹70.8 on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.5 per cent at 25,795.10. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹254.79 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹115.12 per share and 52-week low at ₹61.
 
 
“We are pleased to inform you that ‘Univastu India Limited’ has received the work order dated January 15, 2026, from Larsen & Toubro Limited for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of electrical & mechanical works including 5 years of comprehensive maintenance after two years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period for Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Extension Corridor (4a) of MMRDA,” the filing read.  ALSO READ | HBL Engineering drops 13% after it misses major order from Indian Railways 
Under the contract, Univastu will design, manufacture, supply, install, integrate, test and commission electrical and mechanical (E&M) works, along with training, spares, special tools, testing/diagnostics equipment and maintenance fixtures, covering stations and a depot.
 
The contract also carries a long-term upkeep component: two years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period (DLMP) followed by five years of comprehensive maintenance (CMP), which the company said provides multi-year revenue visibility. 

