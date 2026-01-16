ICICI Pru Life vs HDFC Life: Charts show which stock may can soar up to 14%
Kunal Shah technical analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan believes that ICICI Prudential Life stock is favourably placed on charts compared to HDFC Life. Here's why he explains.
Rex Cano Mumbai
HDFC Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 1. 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹421 crore for Q3FY26 as against ₹415 crore in Q3FY25. The insurer's annualised premium equivalent (APE) was up 11.3 per cent YoY at ₹3,974 crore. The consensus view among brokerages, post the results, is that the quarter was operationally steady, with the underlying business momentum intact and scope for margin improvement over the coming quarters. READ FULL STORY Earlier this week, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q3 net profit at ₹390 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 when compared with ₹326.65 crore in Q3FY25. The net premium income of the life insurer, however, declined to ₹11,809.26 crore from ₹12,261.4 crore. Meanwhile, the life insurance industry recorded nearly 40 per cent YoY growth in new business premiums (NBP) in the month of December 2025, aided by the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) on individual life insurance premiums. Technical analyst, Kunal Shah believes that ICICI Prudential Life stock is favourably placed on charts compared to HDFC Life. Here's why he explains.
ICICI Prudential Life v/s HDFC Life InsuranceICICI Prudential Life demonstrates clearer relative strength compared to HDFC Life, with better structural support and buy on dip approach, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan. ICICI Prudential Life Current Market Price: ₹677
HDFC Life Insurance is experiencing strong rejection around ₹800, a key resistance where supply has consistently capped upside; a breakout above this level would confirm bullish momentum and open fresh highs, says Shah. Currently, the stock is trading near the make-or-break level of ₹730, where multiple prior bounces indicate a demand zone—holding here is crucial for bulls. A weekly close below ₹730 would invalidate the structure and trigger further selling pressure towards the ₹670 support, cautions Shah. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Jan 16 2026