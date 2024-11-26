Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zomato opens Rs 8,500 cr QIP offering, sets floor price at Rs 265.91

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had shared that the proposed fundraise is meant to strengthen its balance sheet

Zomato
The company earlier stated it plans to raise Rs 8,500 crore via the QIP offering. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Food delivery aggregator Zomato has approved and authorised the opening of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), setting the floor price at Rs 265.91 per share.

The company earlier stated it plans to raise Rs 8,500 crore via the QIP offering.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had shared that the proposed fundraise is meant to strengthen its balance sheet.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the food delivery platform said the Fund Raising Committee of the Board has approved and authorised the opening of the issue.

"We further wish to inform you that the 'relevant date' for the purpose of the issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, is November 25, 2024...," it said.

Accordingly, the floor price, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs 265.91 per equity share, the filing said.

"Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of a special resolution on November 22, 2024, by way of postal ballot, the company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue," Zomato stated.

The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book-running lead manager appointed for the issue, it added.

Zomato's shares were trading at Rs 279.10 apiece on the BSE, up 2.01 per cent in the afternoon trade.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

