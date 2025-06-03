Zydus enters biologics CDMO market with $125 million acquisitions

Zydus Lifesciences has announced its entry into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) market with a planned acquisition of two manufacturing facilities from US-based Agenus for up to $125 million (around ₹1,070 crore).

Under the agreement, Zydus will acquire Agenus’ biologics facilities in Emeryville and Berkeley, California, for an upfront payment of $75 million (₹642 crore). It will come with an additional $50 million (₹428 crore) payable over three years, contingent upon achieving certain revenue milestones.

The acquisition gives Zydus immediate biologics manufacturing capabilities and a base in California, considered a major hub for biotechnology in the US.

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma halts development of SCD-044 drug after trial disappointment The company said the acquired facilities would allow it to offer end-to-end services from pre-clinical development through largescale commercial manufacturing. The CDMO business will be housed under a new independent entity. As part of the transaction, Zydus will also become the exclusive contract manufacturer for two of Agenus’ late-stage immuno-oncology candidates, Botensilimab and Balstilimab. It will hold the first right of negotiation for future pipeline products. The acquired facilities include an experienced professional team, which Zydus plans to expand. The company said it expects to create additional jobs and contribute to the local economy of California.