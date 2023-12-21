FPIs lap up finance, healthcare, auto stocks in first half of Dec

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought stocks of financial services, healthcare, automobiles and capital goods the most in the first half of December 2023.

Financial Services saw buying worth Rs 22,891 crore, followed by healthcare (Rs 3,449 crore), automobiles and auto components (Rs 3,309 crore) and capital goods (Rs 2,989 crore), according to data collated by Primeinfobase.

Top five investment negative sectors Sector Net Investment (Rs Crore) OIL, GAS & CONSUMABLE FUELS -3,954 MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT & PUBLICATION -1,211 CHEMICALS -120 REALTY -103 TEXTILES -85 "When FPIs come in a big way, they replicate the indices. Nifty has a high weightage for finance stocks. And that could be the reason for the huge allocation," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Source: primeinfobase.com



FPIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 42,731 crore in the first fortnight of December.

The highest sectoral allocation of FPIs as of December 15, 2023, was towards financial services, which rose to 32.25 per cent from 32.04 per cent at the end of November. The allocation to information technology stocks rose to 10.1 per cent from 9.75 per cent. The allocation to oil and gas stocks fell from 8.4 per cent to 8.26 per cent.