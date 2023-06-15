Pathways to a Viksit Bharat

India’s HDI score in 2021 was 0.633 and to reach the cut-off of very high human development at 0.8 will require HDI annual growth of around 0.9 per cent per annum. India’s growth in HDI was around 1.25 per cent per annum between 1990 and 2021. But remember as you go higher up the HDI score it gets more difficult as life expectancy and schooling reach upper limits and income growth must do the heavy lifting to get a better HDI score. India’s HDI grew at only 0.88 per cent per annum from 2010-21. So, to reach the very high human development category cut-off will require we keep this rate for the next 25 years — again not so easy to do.

It’s hard to predict what will be the attributes of an advanced economy in 2047, but since the World Bank and the UNDP have clear criteria to define an advanced economy, let’s use those. It will take 25 years at a growth rate of 7 per cent per annum in GNI per capita to reach today’s developed country’s GNI per capita of $13,205. This means GNI must grow at around 8 per cent per annum for the next 25 years, factoring in population growth. Few countries have achieved this persistent growth except for China in recent memory.